Mesa County’s finalized safer-at-home plan was released Thursday with many different businesses across the county allowed to open on a limited bases, effective immediately.
Previously, the county had not identified a start time for the easing of restrictions on things like restaurants, churches and gyms.
Effective immediately restaurants can open their in-person dining services to 30% of their fire code capacity. The same goes for fitness facilities in Mesa County. Places of worship can hold services with a limit of 50-people. In each case, the county says the decision to expand offerings is up to each business or facility. Restaurants that wish to continue with takeout or churches and gyms that wish to stay closed may do so.
The openings also require specific safety precautions.
“Employees and contracted workers whose duties include close contact with members of the public shall wear a non-medical cloth face covering over the nose and mouth,” the order reads.
The following businesses will remain closed: bars, taverns, breweries (that don't offer food), distillers, wine tasting rooms and other places offering alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption except for restaurants.
The Mesa County safer-at-home order will expire six weeks from April 30 and will include phase 2 and phase 3 of opening back up “when appropriate,” the order reads.
In a letter granting Mesa County's proposal, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment responded on earlier this week that opening restaurants was a “reasonable proposal," but added an amendment for customers to wear face coverings when entering the restaurant until seated at their tables.
The state health department also suggested efforts be made so that customers are notified that their reservation is ready via text or phone call so no one is waiting in the lobby.
Both those amendments are in Mesa County's final draft. For fitness centers, the CDPHE amendments included asking customers if they are symptomatic at the front door and for face coverings to be worn while in the facility.
The CDPHE also said the county should consider setting certain thresholds to be met, such as benchmarks for COVID-19 testing.
“The current state target for testing for COVID-19 is 10,000 tests per day. Consider adopting a similar, population adjusted target for Mesa County," the letter states.
As was previously announced, all public gatherings in Mesa County are limited to no more than 10 people. That order is in place until July 1.