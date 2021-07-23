Visiting in Grand Junction Friday, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland emphasized her goal of first and foremost considering the well-being of Bureau of Land Management as she considers whether the agency's headquarters should remain in the city or be returned to Washington, D.C.
But she also voiced an open mind regarding the possibility of Grand Junction playing what she called a "significant role" in the BLM's future.
Haaland heard from community leaders, Gov. Jared Polis and members of Colorado's congressional delegation on the issue Friday, but also spoke to the BLM's headquarters group, including 20 at the headquarters office and a few hundred others elsewhere in the West and in Washington.
"It was an eye-opening experience and reinforced my conviction that we need to put the BLM employees first and do what is right for them," she said during a news conference about her discussion with employees. "We need to provide a path forward for clarity and to avoid having employees face renewed uncertainty under future administrations. We owe it to the people of Grand Junction as well."
The Trump administration moved the headquarters and some 40 jobs from Washington to Grand Junction and distributed hundreds of other headquarters jobs to other locations in the West in a move it said put agency decisionmakers closer to the lands and communities their decisions affect. But critics have said the move damaged the agency in part because of the loss of employees who held headquarters jobs.
The Biden administration says 328 jobs were moved, but 287 of those affected retired or found new jobs. Only three people moved to Grand Junction, with the BLM working to hire replacements to fill other headquarters positions in Grand Junction and elsewhere.
Haaland said more than 80 affected positions remain vacant, "and many cannot be filled until we chart a balanced course forward."
NO SUGARCOATING TRAUMA
She said the headquarters relocation has been "enormously challenging" in terms of the loss of institutional knowledge and increased strain on those who have remained.
"There's no way to sugarcoat the trauma and disruption that continues to affect the team at Interior, and it's why my first priority is to avoid doing any more harm to the BLM's dedicated employees. We owe them that.
"That said, I also remain open to the idea that Grand Junction can and will play a significant role in BLM's future," she said.
Many of those who attended an invitation-only meeting with Haaland at Colorado Mesa University Friday morning hoped to persuade Haaland that the proper role the city can play is to continue serving as the agency's headquarters office.
"She was very gracious," CMU President John Marshall, a participant in the closed-door meeting, said of Haaland. "I think everybody in the room recognized that she didn't have to come to Grand Junction, so the fact that she did I think was very much appreciated by everybody in the room. What I heard was a community that was I think both respectful but I think unified in the importance of keeping the BLM headquarters here."
POLIS, LAWMAKERS SHOW SUPPORT
Haaland visited the city at the invitation of U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo. Also among those attending the community meeting Friday were Gov. Jared Polis; U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt; and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette. All support keeping the headquarters in town.
Hickenlooper said at the news conference later Friday with Haaland, Polis and others at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, "I think the secretary did a wonderful job this morning with a broad cross-section of people representing the community."
He said that Haaland "just listened," as opposed to giving big speeches, and he thinks almost everyone there felt she was trying to hear exactly where people were coming from.
Marshall likewise felt Haaland did more listening than talking, as he said community members reiterated their arguments for keeping the headquarters in town.
"I think being able to do that in a real genuine and face-to-face way was really important," he said.
Polis addressed the BLM's staffing issues at Friday's news conference.
"I think the sooner that we can figure out how to grow the BLM presence in Grand Junction, the sooner we can start filling those jobs," he said.
He wants to see a larger headquarters office, and said he thinks a lot of people are hesitant to apply for openings if they think they might have to move to Washington in a year or two.
Boebert said at the news conference that in March she invited Haaland to visit Grand Junction, and she has seen that it is common for Haaland to get invitations from members of Congress to visit western states.
"So for her to be here so early in her tenure, this is quite remarkable and I'm very honored to have her here today," she said.
Boebert said having the headquarters in town has resulted in a lot of savings in travel costs in the BLM.
She added, "It would be a tremendous cost to move it back to Washington, D.C."
BRINGING VALUE TO AGENCY
Polis said many leaders in the Grand Junction community talked in the meeting Friday with Haaland about the value Grand Junction brings to the BLM.
"It's not about what BLM does for us, it's about what we as westerners can do for the Bureau of Land Management," in areas including improving employee morale and retention, improving responsiveness to issues on the ground and helping ensure that those who manage public lands are in and around those lands, Polis said.
Haaland said on Friday, "In my view having BLM's leadership connected to people and communities of the West is definitely a good thing. We should always be mindful of the impacts of our decisions on those who depend on public lands for their livelihoods."
She said there are people in the BLM who make policy decisions, and others who manage actual land, which she thinks will be one of the factors considered as Interior looks at how to move forward on the headquarters issue.
HAALAND'S WESTERN PERSPECTIVE
Asked if seeing Grand Junction and visiting with BLM workers and community members altered her perspective at all, Haaland, a former member of Congress from New Mexico, said, "I feel like I understand what it means to live in a western state. I've spent a lot of time in New Mexico and understand that wholeheartedly. I want to make the best decision for everyone and so I can't say that my perspective has been changed, but (I plan) to take everything that we've heard and everything that we've learned since we've been here and put it all together and just sit down and make the best decisions."
She said one thing she wanted to do in coming to Grand Junction Friday was to speak to people on the ground.
"I was able to do that this morning," she said.
Robin Brown, executive director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, had wanted Haaland to visit the city and meet with local leaders as she considers the headquarters issue. Brown said she thought the meeting went better than she'd expected it would, and she thinks Haaland heard points of view the Interior secretary hadn't considered before.
Brown noted Haaland's desire not to cause more trauma for BLM employees after the trauma Haaland said the Trump administration caused in moving the headquarters west.
"Maybe that means not to move it again," Brown said with a laugh.
OIL AND GAS SNUBBED
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Oil and Gas Association, voiced frustration Friday over not being invited to the discussion with Haaland.
"The multiple-use mandate of the BLM is an important one and without having taxpaying energy workers who live on the West Slope at the table, the conversation is inhibited," she said. "Sadly, this administration is only catering to the extremists on their side. This is exactly why we want the BLM here instead of in D.C., because our voices are not being heard; in fact, they are not even interested in listening to us."
Scott Braden, director of the Colorado Wildlands Project, an environmental organization, was among those invited to the meeting with Haaland.
He said in an email, “It was a pleasure meeting with Secretary Haaland and local stakeholders here in Grand Junction to share ideas for effectively rebuilding the BLM after the incompetence of the last administration that managed to lose 85% of staff in the bungled headquarters move. I hope we can quickly resolve this headquarters issue and get to the real work of managing public lands in the face of climate change, increasing recreation pressure and disappearing wildlife habitat."