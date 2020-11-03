FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2020 file photo Democratic challenger John Hickenlooper, front, talks during a debate with Republican U.S. Senator Cory Gardner during a debate between the candidates in Fort Collins, Colo. Democrats seeking to pick up senate seats in Montana and Colorado are painting their opponents as a threat to the undeveloped public lands for which the two Rocky Mountain states are known./The Coloradoan via AP, File)