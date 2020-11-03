Dems keep focus on public lands despite GOP legislative win

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2020 file photo Democratic challenger John Hickenlooper, front, talks during a debate with Republican U.S. Senator Cory Gardner during a debate between the candidates in Fort Collins, Colo. Democrats seeking to pick up senate seats in Montana and Colorado are painting their opponents as a threat to the undeveloped public lands for which the two Rocky Mountain states are known./The Coloradoan via AP, File)

 Bethany Baker

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters elected former Gov. John Hickenlooper to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in one of the closest-watched Senate races in the nation.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to win Colorado's nine electoral votes.

The Senate race topped an electoral slate that includes a close race to replace GOP Rep. Scott Tipton in the vast 3rd Congressional District and ballot initiatives on abortion, wolf reintroduction, paid family leave and the future of Colorado's electoral votes.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. All mail ballots must have been received by 7 p.m.

