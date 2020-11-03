BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters elected former Gov. John Hickenlooper to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in one of the closest-watched Senate races in the nation.
Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to win Colorado's nine electoral votes.
The Senate race topped an electoral slate that includes a close race to replace GOP Rep. Scott Tipton in the vast 3rd Congressional District and ballot initiatives on abortion, wolf reintroduction, paid family leave and the future of Colorado's electoral votes.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. All mail ballots must have been received by 7 p.m.