Diana Sirko hasn’t left her post as superintendent of School District 51 yet, but a successor is already lined up.
The Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously agreed that current Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill was the best person for that role, and selected him to be the future superintendent. Hill has been with the district since July 2019.
“I had to ask myself, ‘Would I feel comfortable putting a generation of students in classrooms across the systems with you as the leader of this district?’,” said Tom Parrish, board president. “There’s no question in my mind that you’re that type of leader that we need.”
The board returned from an executive session over 90-minutes long with nothing but praise for Hill.
They singled out Hill’s performance as assistant superintendent and his poise.
The board initiated the search in early February by sending a job posting to District 51 staff. That yielded three applicants, including Hill. Only he was selected for an interview.
Had the board not been satisfied with any internal candidates, the search would have stretched nationally. Board Member Dr. Amy Davis said that Hill provides consistency and established respect in the community.
“We knew we had talented people in this district, and sometimes you go looking for a star when you have the best people right there,” Davis said.
Board member Trish Mahre echoed Davis’ point.
“To me, it’s obvious, we have the best candidate in front of us,” she said.
Sirko isn’t expected to retire until June 2022 at the earliest but there’s a national demand for superintendents, which pushed the board to secure a successor.
Hill is a Texas native who began as a fourth grade teacher, and then climbed the administrative ranks. He told The Daily Sentinel that there were opportunities outside of District 51, but he wanted to stay in the Grand Valley.
“There were a lot of conversations with my wife about where we want to be a part of the community, and then where do I feel like I can make an impact,” Hill said. “And even though the last year and a half has been bumpy, I feel like we’re in the right place right now.”