The Hot Tomato in Fruita has a new owner.
The change was announced on the pizzeria’s Facebook page Thursday morning and in a post on their website. The letter announcing the change was signed by Hot Tomato founders Anne Keller and Jen Zeuner as well as the new owner, Aaron Knapp.
“Aaron Knapp, who has been working with us for over six years now, is the proud new owner of The Hot Tomato. We could not be happier with this decision,” the letter reads.
Keller and Zeuner will not be leaving Fruita, the letter explains. The two founded Hot Tomato, 124 N. Mulberry St., in 2005, and are active in the Fruita community. In 2019, the outdoor clothing and apparel company Patagonia featured the two, along with their business.
Discussions about selling Hot Tomato began around 2018, according to the announcement. Knapp approached Keller and Zeuner with his proposal, which they worked with before starting the sale process in 2019.
“We planned to have a giant Celebration/Announcement in person, and then well we all know what happened...” the letter reads.
According to the announcement, Knapp has no plans to to change the Hot Tomato, and the previous owners will be on hand to help.
“Anne and I will be consulting with Aaron for as long as he needs us, or until he gets sick of us,” the letter said.
Zeuner and Keller’s involvement in Fruita extends beyond their business venture, which itself cultivated a culture of working to improve the community. The pair contributed to the Fruita Trails Initiative and its maintenance of area mountain biking trails.
Thursday’s announcement signed off with: “Ride Bikes, Eat Pizza!”