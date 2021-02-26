The fierce sports rivalry between the Paonia and Hotchkiss high schools will soon come to an end.
The Delta County School District Board of Education approved a reconfiguration of the North Fork area of schools on Thursday night. That reconfiguration includes merging the two high schools.
“Last night, at our board meeting, that became reality,” District Assistant Superintendent Kurt Clay said. “We’re going to have a kindergarten-eighth grade school in Paonia, a kindergarten-eighth grade school in Hotchkiss, and then there will be one high school in Hotchkiss next year.”
Hotchkiss has a current enrollment of 189 students, per the Colorado High School Activities Association. Paonia’s enrollment is 147. Both schools have faced dwindling enrollment numbers in recent years.
Although “North Fork High School” is a popular suggestion and likely one of the choices, the new school to be has not yet been named, nor has any branding been confirmed.
“We have to go through all the naming and rebranding things for that particular high school,” Clay said. “It’s a rebranding process.”
The Bulldogs of Hotchkiss and the Eagles of Paonia have been fierce sports rivals, with both sharing a red and white color scheme. Paonia has won two football state titles since 2013, five straight girls track and field titles, two state girls basketball titles, eight baseball state titles and a plethora of wrestling state titles in its history. The school has won a total of 14 state team titles in five different sports since 2010.
Hotchkiss also has some state silverware in several sports as well as a storied history of wrestling. The Bulldogs won back-to-back girls cross-country state team titles in 2012-13.
Next school year, athletes who currently compete against each other will become teammates.
Clay is meeting with CHSAA officials next week to determine the new school’s athletic status as far as league, classification and schedule. Both schools are currently in Class 2A and members of the 2A/1A Western Slope League. The teams competed in the 1A Western Slope Conference in football.
“When it comes to playoff time, that’s a CHSAA decision,” Clay said. “We may be up a classification this time next year, as well. I assume they’re going to keep us in the same league, at least initially, but the playoffs may be different next year.”
CHSAA will renew its classification cycle in 2022, which could see some immediate shifts from the new high school’s first sports year.