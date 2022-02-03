A plea agreement has been reached in the case of a man accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk to death in February, 2020.
Brachon Hyer, 23 pleaded guilty Monday to second degree murder, as well as a crime of violence sentence enhancement at the Mesa County Justice Center Thursday.
Hyer also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of introducing contraband to the Mesa County Detention Center.
The murder plea deal includes a recommended sentence of 48 years in prison followed by five years of probation, and the contraband plea has a recommended sentence of four years in prison and three years of parole. Those sentences would be served consecutively for a total of 52 years in prison plus eight years of parole. He will also have to pay court costs and restitution.
Hyer was arrested in February 2020 after police said he robbed the Emporium convenience store at 2050 North Avenue and killed the clerk, 24-year-old Jessica Strothman.
Police said Hyer confessed after being arrested to killing Strothman, as well as stealing about $150 in cash, cigarettes and Strothman's phone and laptop.
Hyer previously rejected a plea deal in June, 2021.
A sentencing hearing has been set for May 2.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Trish Mahre said some of Strothman's family members are not happy with and don't agree with the plea deal, calling it too lenient.
