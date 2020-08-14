Highway 82 over independence Pass is now open with limited access and alternating traffic, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced at around 5:30 p.m. Eastbound and westbound traffic on either side of the pass will alternate traffic flow controlled by flagging personnel. Only passenger vehicles, such as cars, SUVs and vans are allowed.
Heavy law enforcement presence should be expected on both the east and west sides of the pass. No commercial motor vehicles (CMVs), camper trailers, recreational or similar vehicles are allowed. A 35-foot length restriction is also in place.
Motorists should expect slow speeds, lengthy travel times and potential delays of up to two hours, according to the CDOT press release. Campers and recreational vehicles are strongly advised to seek an alternate southern route.
I-70 Glenwood Canyon has been closed for several days due to the Grizzly Creek Fire. The I-70 closure forced drivers to CO 82 and the combination of heavy traffic, narrow width of the highway in several locations and vehicle length restrictions created unsafe travel conditions on Independence Pass.