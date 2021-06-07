A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the fire that destroyed the Fruita Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in late April.
The Fruita Police Department, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigations and Lower Valley Fire Department announced the arrest Friday evening. The arrest stemmed from the arson investigation, which was opened in early May when the cause of the fire was determined to be intentionally set.
The identity of the juvenile has not been released. Lower Valley Fire Protection District Chief Frank Cavaliere said more information about the case would be released in the near future.