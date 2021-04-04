The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints is planning on building a temple in Grand Junction as a part of an announced 20 new temples planned throughout the world.
The announcement came Easter Sunday during an address from church President Russell M. Nelson, according to a press release from the church.
The new temple locations span from Oslo, Norway to Cape Town, South Africa but also include many locations in the western United States. In addition to Grand Junction, temples are planned for Burley, Idaho, Casper, Wyoming and Helena, Montana, among others.
According to the press release, Colorado is home to 150,000 Later-day Saints members spread between 310 congregations. The Grand Junction temple will be the third in Colorado, joining Fort Collins and Denver.