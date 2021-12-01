breaking Law enforcement investigating possible shooting near the Redlands SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Mesa County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday morning is investigating a possible shooting in the 100 block of Mesa Vista Road.Mesa Vista Road is closed at South Broadway, and area residents are being asked to shelter in place.Deputies are working to contact the individual, the Sheriff's Office said. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Road Resident Sheriff Police Law Mesa Mesa County Office Possible Vista Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Online Poll Yesterday's shooting at a Michigan high school left 3 dead and 8 injured. What do you think is the best approach to the ongoing threat of school shootings? You voted: Metal detectors/controlled points of entry in schools Better mental health services for students More resource officers in schools More gun control laws Arming and training staff Vote View Results Back Day Precip Temp Wed 0% 30° 58° Wed Wednesday 58°/30° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:14:30 AM Sunset: 04:51:59 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: WNW @ 3mph UV Index: 1 Low Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 30° 58° Thu Thursday 58°/30° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:15:28 AM Sunset: 04:51:48 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SW @ 5mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Fri 3% 28° 58° Fri Friday 58°/28° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:16:25 AM Sunset: 04:51:39 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: SSW @ 5mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 27° 55° Sat Saturday 55°/27° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:17:20 AM Sunset: 04:51:33 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: SW @ 6mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 26° 53° Sun Sunday 53°/26° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:18:15 AM Sunset: 04:51:28 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SW @ 5mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Mon 15% 29° 50° Mon Monday 50°/29° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:19:08 AM Sunset: 04:51:26 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SSW @ 5mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tue 24% 24° 45° Tue Tuesday 45°/24° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:20:01 AM Sunset: 04:51:26 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: NW @ 6mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies +1(844)420-3265 Currently Open Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Helping local children Birth plans tailored to you Seven tips for recovering from knee replacement surgery Misconceptions about labor trafficking in Colorado: Daniela’s experience +2 Rethinking Diabetes