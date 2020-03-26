Two Grand Junction police officers and two Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputies have been identified as the individuals involved in a shooting that occurred in Grand Junction on Tuesday, March 17.
Officers Thomas Nelson and Tom Wihera were identified as the GJPD officers involved in the shooting as well as Jason Bailey and Shaver Hansen for the Mesa County Sheriff's Office in press releases sent out by both agencies on Thursday afternoon. As standard protocol, the two officers and two deputies are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigations by each agency that is separate from the criminal investigation. After any officer-involved shootings in Mesa County, the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, composed of area law enforcement officials, is responsible for the criminal investigation of the incident.
The shooting the officers and deputies reportedly discharged their weapons and ultimately killed 51-year-old Steven Alire.
He was shot by law enforcement after exiting a residence with what appeared to be a firearm, according to the GJPD press release on the shooting. Earlier in the day he was reported to have brandished a knife and gun at a group of juveniles who were playing basketball at Orchard Mesa Middle School.