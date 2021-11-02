Angela Lema was poised to secure a seat on the District 51 Board of Education following Tuesday night’s results while the races for District C and District D were separated by just a few hundred votes.
Lema led David Combs 54% to 46% as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
“It feels great,” Lema said. “It feels wonderful that I’m going to get to represent all of the people that have helped me do this. I didn’t do this on my own. This is what happens when you have a great community behind you.”
There’s still time left, Combs said, but he hoped just by running he was able to make a difference.
“I’ll still remain a part of D51,” he said. “I’ll always be part of D51.”
The results as of 9:45 p.m. represented 44,687 votes cast in the county. According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, 47,032 votes had been cast in Mesa County by 5 p.m. on Election Day, leaving room for the results in District C and D to change.
Trish Mahre led the race for the District C seat with 18,457 votes. Andrea Haitz trailed by just 62 votes with 18,395. Austin DeWitt came in third, having received 3,503 votes as of 9 p.m.
“Hopefully, all the incoming votes support Nick and David and I,” Mahre said. “Of course, we’ll see.”
In the race for the District D seat, Will Jones led with 20,288 votes as of 9:45 p.m. and Nick Allan trailed with 19,413. That was after Allan jumped to an early, albeit slight lead following the first round of counting which had him up by just 57 votes.
The first batch of results at 7 p.m. didn’t paint a clear picture to anyone about which way the votes would swing, but Jones said the tight nature of the votes was encouraging to him that the community values District 51.
“This says there’s a lot of concern,” Jones said. “The people out here are really caring about what’s going on with the school district.”
Allan described narrow vote as being representative of where Mesa County stands.
“The community seems to be at a crossroads in a lot of ways,” Allan said. “I hope to continue to work to make sure our teachers are supported.”
“No matter what happens, the real work remains,” he said.
The vote followed a closely watched and expensive campaign. The seven candidates have raised just under $140,000 and spent just under $100,000, with Haitz, Jones and Lema running as a conservative bloc. The move to run as an ideologically cohesive group broke with tradition for school board races, which are usually a nonpartisan affair.
Combs said he hoped national politics haven’t crept into local politics.
“It’s an eye-opening experience, to be honest,” he said. “You wonder if what’s happened at the national level has trickled down to our school boards, and I hope it hasn’t.”
The conservative candidates and their supporters gathered at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen and Bar, with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters among those in attendance. Peters was barred from running this election while an investigation is ongoing into her elections office.
Allan, Combs and Mahre were gathered with their supporters at Charlie Dwellington’s.
The ballots counted later in the evening came in strong for conservative candidates, narrowing the District C race and giving Jones a lead in District D. According to Lema, conservative candidates were hopeful that in-person voting throughout the day Tuesday would ultimately prove beneficial for them. However, she was too busy with her duties with The Salon Professional Academy to stay glued to election buzz all day.
“It was a big day today,” Lema said. “I talked to a lot of people that were really wanting to go vote in person. They wanted a different experience. I really was working today, so I haven’t been watching it every second of the day. I turned my Facebook off and paid attention to my business today.”