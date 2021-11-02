The first batch of ballots released Tuesday night show a tight race for three District 51 School Board seats.

Trish Mahre leads the race for the District C seat with 16,798 votes. Andrea Haitz trails Mahre by 932 votes and Austin DeWitt sits in a distant third, having received 3,211 votes.

Nick Allan is leading Will Jones in the race for the District D seat. That race is separated by just 57 votes.

In the race for District E, Angela Lema leads David Combs by more than 2,000 votes.

The first batch of election results include all votes cast up until noon on Election Day. A second round of results is expected before 9 p.m.

The seven candidates have raised just under $140,000 and spent just under $100,000, with Haitz, Jones and Lema running as a conservative block.