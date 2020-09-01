The Clifton Water District is currently dealing with a water line break at 104 Laura Ave. As a result, the main water line is temporarily shutoff between Front Street and the South Side of Peachtree Shopping Center.
Approximately 23 customers on the 100 block of Laura Avenue will have their water shut off while the repair is being done.
The Clifton Water District hopes to have water restored by the evening and asks that everyone use caution in and around the work zone .
For updates visit the Clifton Water District Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Clifton-Water-District/464325530256897.