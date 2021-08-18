Hanging Lake Trail won't open this year after much of the trail was damaged by debris slides during flash floods in the Glenwood Canyon.
White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said Wednesday the trail will require a complete rebuild, including replacing bridges that have been damaged or completely washed out.
Fitzwilliams estimated rerouting some areas of the trail could take up to a year once he secures the funding, but it's unknown exactly how long the trail will be closed or how much money the rebuild will cost.
The roughly 15,000 people who had reservations for Hanging Lake can use their email confirmations to receive refunds, said H20's Ken Murphy, who operates the shuttle service.
The lake itself and the boardwalk are not nearly as damaged as the trail, Fitzwilliams said, with the water clearing up and the fish in the lake still alive.