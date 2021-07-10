After a report of a kidnapped child prompted a frantic search by Grand Junction Police, it turned out to be a hoax.
Following a 2 ½ hour search, the reporting party admitted that he lied about a child being in the back seat of his car that was stolen.
Arvis Deacons-Sanders, 37, was arrested for charges of Obstruction, False Reporting, and Attempt to Influence a Public Servant.
Law enforcement were dispatched to a report of stolen vehicle from 2996 D Road at approximately 2:20 p.m. after a report that a red Kia sedan had been stolen from the parking lot of the liquor store at 30 and D roads, and that his 5-year-old nephew was in the car when it was stolen.
Law enforcement officers with the Grand Junction Police Department, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colorado State Patrol responded to the area immediately and began investigating, including speaking to people on scene and obtaining video evidence from the store surveillance system.
Approximately 30 minutes after the initial report, the stolen vehicle was located, unoccupied, in the Spyglass subdivision in Orchard Mesa. Based on information obtained in the course of the investigation, law enforcement was able to locate and arrest Alexander Prohaska, 32, for the theft of the vehicle. He will be charged with Motor Vehicle Theft and other charges may follow.
This incident required approximately 30 personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies for close to three hours.
No information was released on why Deacons-Sanders lied about the child being in the car.