A local man has been arrested for murder and arson after a body was found following a house fire on 29 1/2 Road near Parkway Drive.
Kellan Hoyt, 33, was arrested Wednesday night on charges of murder in the first degree, first degree arson, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence and second degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury by strangulation. The deceased has been identified as an adult female, but no other information has been released.
At around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a report of a fire. After it was put out a deceased person was found inside the building under suspicious conditions.
About 10 minutes after the fire was reported, Grand Junction Regional Communication Center received a 911 call about a person that may have been involved in the incident. That person was Hoyt.
Sheriff’s deputies contacted Hoyt at a residence in the 3100 block of Covey Avenue and he was taken into custody.
The Mesa County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death and release the identity of the victim once the family has been notified. Anyone with information about this case should call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Witness Tip Line at (970) 244-3526.