The cause of death for the man who was found atop a semi-trailer by a United States Postal Service employee was released Friday morning.
Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn ruled the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries. The manner of death is still under investigation, although it does not appear to be suspicious.
The body was also identified as Vicent Sager, 20, of Denver.
Toxicology and the results of further investigations are still pending.
According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, it is believed Sager died striking the semi-trailer while in Wheat Ridge.
The driver of the truck told investigators he heard a loud noise when driving under an overpass in Wheat Ridge, then continued on his drive from Kansas to Glenwood Springs. The trailer was transferred to a truck bound for Grand Junction, where the body was discovered.