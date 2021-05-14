A man found dead in a vehicle Tuesday evening just west of Parachute had been shot multiple times, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Wayne Moore, 60, was declared dead at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for information from the public on the incident.
“While the incident is being treated as a homicide, there is no reason to believe there exists an ongoing threat to the public,” the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff’s deputies had responded to a call at 8:21 p.m. Tuesday about an injured person along U.S. Highway 6. They found Moore in a vehicle parked in a wide area on the shoulder of the highway.
Highway 6 was closed for several hours in the area during the preliminary investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and Garfield County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatchers at 625-8095.
Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Walt Stowe said it’s his understanding that Moore “was a member of our homeless community.”