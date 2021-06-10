A 44-year-old man who was said to have fled from police is hospitalized after being shot by Grand Junction officers in the parking lot of Sportsman’s Warehouse.
The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a wanted subject in the area of Rocket Park, 1827 N. 26th St., according to a news release from the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.
The suspect was wanted on a no-bond warrant for misdemeanor domestic violence and a protection order violation.
Police said the suspect fought with officers before fleeing in a black Mazda. Two officers were injured in the fight, with one being taken to the hospital for treatment before being released.
After the man fled, he was later found in parking lot of Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2464 U.S. Highway 6&50, about four miles from where the incident began.
It was there that the man was shot. No details on the shooting have yet been released.
According to the news release, the man was treated on scene by officers before being taken to the hospital via ambulance for further treatment. No officers were injured in the shooting and the injured man’s name has not been released.
Because the shooting involves a Grand Junction Police Department officer, the investigation will be turned over to the Critical Incident Response Team, a collection of area law enforcement agencies that handle shootings involving law enforcement.