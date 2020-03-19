The Grand Junction man who was shot by law enforcement on Tuesday night has been identified as 51-year-old Steven Alire.
Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn said the cause of death was gunshot wounds to the torso and that the manner of death was ruled homicide.
Toxicology is pending at this time, he added.
According to the Grand Junction Police Department press release posted on Wednesday, Alire was shot by officers after failing to comply with orders from officers and exiting a residence with what appeared to be a gun. Earlier, he allegedly brandished a knife and gun at a group of juveniles who were playing basketball at Orchard Mesa Middle School.
After any officer-involved shootings in Mesa County, the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, composed of area law enforcement officials, is responsible for the investigation of the incident.