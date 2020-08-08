A man was shot in killed in Fruitvale early Saturday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
The man, who has not been identified, was found dead inside a home in the 600 block of Grand Valley Drive, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. Details around the shooting, which was reported around 2:45 a.m., are limited and the case is still under investigation.
The deceased reportedly did not live in the home in which his body was found, nor was he known to the residents of the home, according to the release. Investigators said there were signs of forced entry.
Investigators are interviewing residents of the home as well as neighbors and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 970-244-3526.