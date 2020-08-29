An armed man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Loma Saturday morning.
No officers were injured in the shooting. It is the second time in six weeks that officers from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Fruita Police Department have shot and killed an armed suspect.
The incident began shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, according to a release from the Grand Junction Police Department. Officers say a woman in the 1200 block of M 3/4 Road in Loma reported that her neighbor was trespassing and carrying a gun.
When officers arrived, the male suspect was armed and did not respond to directions from law enforcement. After the suspect was shot, the release says, he was treated on scene before being taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The man has not yet been identified, something that will be done by the coroner's office.
As is standard practice, the investigation into the shooting will be handled by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response team, which is comprised of area law enforcement.
Earlier this summer, on July 17, Fruita police and deputies from Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man with a gun making threats. In that case, officers shot Fruita resident David Martin 17 times. On Thursday, the 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office released the findings of their investigation into that case, where the officers were found to have acted in self defense.