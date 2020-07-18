Law enforcement shot and killed an adult man in Fruita Friday night while responding to a call that the suspect had been threatening someone with a gun.
Fruita police and Mesa County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a home in the 1100 block of East Carolina Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. to a report from a woman that a person she identified as her boyfriend had threatened her with a gun, according to a release from the Grand Junction Police Department.
The GJPD, along with other valley law enforcement, are a part of the Critical Incident Response Team that will look into the shooting, as is protocol in these cases.
When police contacted the person who reportedly made the threats, he failed to respond to orders, according to the release, leading to the shooting by law enforcement. Officers provided medical attention following the shooting but the person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the individual will be released by the county coroner.