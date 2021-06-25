The man shot by Grand Junction police Friday morning at the Advanced Medicine Pavilion building of St. Mary's hospital has died, officials say.
The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. when police received reports that a man with a gun had entered the hospital and was pointing it at employees. Grand Junction police responded to the area and killed the man, according to a news release from the 21st Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team, which handles police shootings.
"Officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. The suspect was transported to the hospital via ambulance where he was pronounced deceased," the release said.
No details have been released as to who the man was or the name of the officers who shot him. No one else was injured and the identity of the suspect will be released by the Mesa County Coroner once next of kin is notified.
The Advanced Medicine Pavilion, 750 Wellington Ave. was locked down as a result of the shooting but was the only St. Mary's facility affected.
The shooting remains under investigation, which will be conducted by the CIRT team. The CIRT team is a collection of area law enforcement who handle every incident involving police shootings.