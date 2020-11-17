Mesa County Public Health is anticipating tighter COVID-19 restrictions following the state's amended public health system.
State officials on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 dial, which health experts use to determine the level of "openness" a county can have based on their COVID-19 cases counts, would change. The dial now includes a red "severe risk" category as well a purple "extreme risk" category.
Mesa County Public Heath posted on Facebook later Tuesday afternoon that county officials anticipated moving into the red "severe risk" category. That category comes with tighter restrictions that close indoor dining and limit gyms to 10% occupancy. The changes would go into effect Friday.
This story will be updated