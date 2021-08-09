The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is under investigation by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office for a breach in security over its election system.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold released an order at 10:15 a.m. today calling on Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to supply surveillance videos and documents showing how the breach occurred, and how security information ended up on a social media post.
If Peters can't show proper chain of custody for that security information, which involves certain passwords that are eyes-only for state and county election workers who have passed background checks, all of the county's election systems could be immediately decertified, meaning the county would be on the hook for an expensive refit of all of its machines.
The Secretary of State's investigation into the matter could lead to criminal charges, but against whom is unclear.
"We have these security protocols in place for a reason," Griswold told The Daily Sentinel in an exclusive interview. "This is a very serious breach in chain-of-custody and security protocols.
"That's why I will be issuing this order and investigating," she added. "If the Mesa County clerk cannot show proof in the chain of custody or if the voting equipment after inspection, if there is anything that comes to our attention, the voting equipment will be de-certified."
Peters is hearing about the order at the same time Griswold issued it. She has 24 hours to comply with certain provisions, and three days to comply with order mandates of the order.
