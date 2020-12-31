Mesa County is heading to the Orange “high risk” Level, which will allow for increased capacity for some businesses.
Gov. Jared Polis tweeted out Wednesday night that he’s asking the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to move all Colorado counties currently in the Red “severe risk” Level on the COVID-19 dial to be shifted to Orange starting Monday.
One of the main guidelines that Polis has focused on during the pandemic is the availability of ICU beds and the drop in ICU patients is one reason he’s making the request to shift back to the orange level.
“In reviewing the data, Colorado has been in a sustained decline for 13 days, and only 73% of ICU beds statewide are in use,” the governor said in the tweet.
The largest impact from the change will be for restaurants and non-critical retail that have not participated in Mesa County’s five star program, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said.
Non-five star restaurants will be allowed to reopen dining rooms at 25% capacity, closing times will increase from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and personal gatherings are allowed for up to 10 people from two households.
“The non-five star businesses are the ones that are most impacted by the move from red to orange but, in general, all though it doesn’t affect us that much I think it is a good sign of where we’re going with COVID,” Kuhr said.
Kuhr said that because so many businesses have the five star rating in Mesa County the impacts of this move will be small. He said around 600 businesses have the five star rating, including around 80% of restaurants. Those businesses are already operating at a level similar to the Yellow “concern” Level.
“By far, everyone (businesses) has mostly chosen to participate in that (five star program),” Kuhr said. “It’s been great. They’ve been great partners and we continue to have a team that goes out and works with the five star businesses. We want to make sure it continues to be successful.”
Teams from Mesa County Public Health work continuously with those five star businesses to ensure they are successful in continuing to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines for protecting public health. He said the state’s move to expand the five-star program to all of Colorado showed that it has been successful.
“I think it’s great,” Kuhr said. “I think our point that the businesses covered under five star are not the source of our wide spread transmission, the state listened to that. The businesses are the ones that win from this whole thing.”
In order to keep progressing to the Yellow Level, Kuhr said the main metric holding Mesa County back is the two-week cumulative case count. He said the positivity rate is low and hospitalizations have stabilized, which are important metrics the state looks at when considering moving a county through the dial.
“Our two-week case count is still really high,” Kuhr said. “It’s around 1,000 right now. It definitely has come down, but we need to get that down to around 500 cases.”
Daily positive COVID-19 cases being reported by Mesa County Public Health have been mostly in double digits for nearly two weeks with the largest number of recent cases at 158 on Dec. 18. The two-week total of positive cases listed on the MCPH dashboard is 921 as of yesterday.
Hospitalizations have dropped considerably lately with the dashboard listing 30 patients from Mesa County and 47 overall. However, the percent of hospital beds and ICU beds in use in total remains relatively high.
“If we were to have a big surge in COVID hospitalizations we want to make sure we have the capacity to handle that,” Kuhr said. “That’s why we keep track of overall bed usage.”
The hospitals and Mesa County Public Health are all in constant communication, Kuhr said and have surge plans ready in case hospitalizations increase. He said winter is a time when Mesa County does normally see an increase in hospitalizations in general.
For those interested in the progress the County is making in vaccinations, Kuhr said new data has been added to its website, health.mesacounty.us. It also includes a vaccine interest form for anyone over 70 who would like to receive a vaccine. Kuhr said they do not yet have enough vaccines for everyone who is covered by the Phase 1A and 1B of COVID-19 Vaccine distribution, but they will contact people who sign up and schedule a time when the vaccine becomes available.