As Douglas Adams wrote in his book, "The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy:" Don’t Panic.
That’s the message Grand Valley medical experts are saying about the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Executives and head doctors from the four hospitals in the region gathered at the Mesa County Department of Public Health on Wednesday not only to update the public on what they and other medical officials in the state and region are doing to combat the virus, but why it is so important that everyone in the community work together to make sure it doesn’t spread any more than it already has.
“What’s more important right now is not buying toilet paper and trying to figure out what’s good for you when 85% of you are going to be just fine,” said Dr. Douglas Rosendale, chief medical executive at the Grand Junction Veterans Administration Medical Center. “It’s the 15% of the elderly, of which I’m one, and others that are going to be at risk, which are the health care workers.
"They are the ones that we need to take care of," Rosendale added. "The more that we can put our energy and our resources into taking care of the people that really need the help to fight this virus, to fight this problem, the better off we’re going to be as a society.”
The leaders with the department and the four hospitals — St. Mary’s Medical Center, Community Hospital, Colorado Canyons Medical Center and the VA hospital — outlined all of the things they are doing to deal with the current crisis, including what their plans are just in case it gets out of hand more than it already has.
Part of that effort, and the reason why they and state and national officials have called on the closure of numerous businesses, cancellation of public events and self isolation for people who feel symptoms of the virus — coughing, fever and shortness of breath — is to prevent that surge from happening.
Because if it does, far more people are going to contract the virus and even more deaths will occur, they said.
To help everyone get through this mess is going to require everyone to pitch in, said Dr. Korrey Klein, chief executive officer at Family Health West in Fruita, which operates Colorado Canyons.
“If our community could take the time to watch out for your neighbor, if they’re out of toilet paper, or out of essential supplies, can we look out for one another and help supply those things to the people who are in need,” Klein asked. “Our elderly population is the most at-risk population, so having them have to go out into the community and search high and low for essential items puts them at risk.
“I don’t know why toilet paper is such a popular item, but I do ask that if you do have that, look out for your neighbors, look out for the people that are most at risk so that we can decrease the risk in that population by not having them have to search for essential items,” he added.
The hospital officials said that the preponderance of us, even those who contract the virus, are more likely than not to have mild symptoms, ones they may not ever realize.
But the reason why people need to self-isolate is to contain it, to help prevent that vulnerable population from being exposed, too.
That’s why state and national health officials have called on people to practice social distancing — remaining at least six feet apart — self-isolating in case they feel flu-like symptoms and refrain from areas where 50 or more people are congregating.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment currently are considering reducing that number to 10, said Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health.
“We’ve developed or issued guidance in the following areas: Business, child care, long-term care facilities, schools, homeless agencies, guidance for older populations and for community mitigation, that’s travel and mass gatherings,” Kuhr said. “We urging everyone to visit our website, health.mesacounty.us, as a trusted source of information."
In the meantime, local health care officials are preparing for the worst, including creating isolation areas in their hospitals and for the homeless to deal with current needs and any surge in cases, and having enough ventilators for each bed.
Currently, there is a national shortage of ventilators, but the local hospital officials said they, for now, have what they need.
“We are going to be working with the other hospitals in the Grand Valley to ensure that the right person is in the right bed at the right time so that we can handle a surge as best we can,” Klein said. “We do have ventilators, too, and we have the ability to care for some in our facility, but we also have the ability to share resources as needed to maintain the public health in Mesa County."
The officials also are asking people who can to donate blood, saying anyone who might need it won’t have to be concerned about contracting the virus through it. All blood is screened for potential diseases and infections.
All of the hospitals also have curtailed any non-essential surgeries for the time being, which will give them the side benefit of having available personnel to deal with any surge in patients should that occur.
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis called on the Colorado Department of Regulatory Affairs to streamline the certification process for new medical professionals, and called on those recently retired to reconnect with their former health care providers to volunteer to help.
Locally, several have already done that, the hospital officials said.
And like area businesses that are feeling a financial crisis from reduced or even no business, the hospitals, too, said their curtailment of non-essential treatment is impacting their bottom lines. Still, the hospital executives said they have enough in their financial reserves to see this crisis through.
“That’s why we have reserves, and that’s why we do these things, so we can deal with these types of situations when they come,” said Bryan Johnson, CEO at St. Mary’s.
“Thankfully this didn’t happen last year before we refinanced the hospital and got a much stronger financial footing,” added Chris Thomas, CEO at Community. “We’re in a pretty good space, and as Bryan described, our priority is to take care of employees and weather this storm."
Kuhn said that while the state and region continue to focus on testing, because there now are so many, and private laboratories that operate nationwide are becoming more inundated, it’s taking up to five days to know if someone has the virus.
At the same time, the region and state are starting to see a shortage in the supplies — swabs and test kits — needed to conduct those tests, he said.
“It’s definitely an issue,” Kuhr said. “We’ve got a lot of pending tests out there. This is a bottleneck of resources. All along the process there’s some hiccups, but I know there are a lot of folks trying to smooth that out."
To date, there has only been one confirmed case in Mesa County, and none in Delta, Rio Blanco or Montrose counties.