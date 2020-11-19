Mesa County has reached capacity on ICU beds as a result of surging COVID-19 hospitalizations.
A release from the county health department Thursday morning said "as of November 18 there are no ICU beds available."
In response, the county health department said area hospitals are moving to surge capacity to ensure additional bed space.
"We have hospital beds available, and we have surge plans in place that will allow us to grow capacity and ensure safe, quality care to as many patients as need us,” St. Mary's President Bryan Johnson said in the release. “We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Please be proactive and do your part to take the necessary precautions. Wash your hands, wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing.”
Based on current testing data, roughly one in 130 Mesa County residents currently has COVID-19. According to the release, that means that, should one interact with 20 people outside of their household in a day, they are more likely than not to encounter someone with the coronavirus.
There have been 2,067 new cases in the past two weeks.
Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System Executive Director Richard Salgueiro said that there is currently a "call to arms" for more staffing for local hospitals. Salgueiro encourages all retired or displaced clinical personnel to provide their services if they're able to.
"Widespread community transmission has had an impact on long-term care facilities, the jail and our homeless population, often through staff who pick the virus up in the community," said Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director of Mesa County Public Health, in the statement. "Hospital employees are being impacted too, and if hospital staff are isolated due to illness, they’re not able to care for patients. Everyone is at greater risk for contracting this disease across the board. Each of our individual behaviors is ultimately leading to more hospitalizations and more deaths."
The latest data from the Mesa County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard has the county at 51 hospitalizations, with 37 of those being Mesa County residents.
November has been the deadliest month for Mesa County since the pandemic began. Twenty-four people have died directly from the virus in 19 days this month and another six have died who tested positive for the virus.
This story will be updated.