Effective today, Mesa County will move to yellow on the state's COVID dial, county public health officials announced this morning.
That means that most businesses and other entities can move to a 50% capacity level, though social distancing requirements remain in place.
That's possible because the county's infection and one-week positivity rate has dropped below standards required to move to the lesser restrictive level, which is less than 300 cases in the past week and a 7.5% or below rate of positive tests of the coronavirus.
Officials with the Mesa County Public Health Department, however, say that private, personal gatherings still are a main source of new cases. As a result, they are still limited to no more than 10 people from no more than two households.
See tomorrow's Daily Sentinel for more details.