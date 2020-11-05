Mesa County is moving to Level Orange: High-Risk on the state's COVID dial as cases continue to come in at an alarming pace. The change will be effective on Saturday and comes two weeks after the county shifted off of the Protect Our Neighbors Level, the least restrictive level on the dial.
A public health order will be updated and approved by the Mesa County Board of Public Health.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Governor’s office require this action based on the state’s dial framework, which considers the number of cases in a two-week period, percent positivity, and hospitalizations, according to Mesa County Public Health. Each of these measures continue an upward trend. Under the Orange Level several changes will be instituted.
Capacity limits will be reduced to 25% for most sectors, group sizes are reduced and private gatherings are limited to 10 people from no more than 2 households. Full guidance by industry can be found on the Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) website.
Mesa County's data shows significant increases in case counts, hospitalizations, percent positivity, and deaths due to COVID-19. In the past week, the Mesa County Coroner reported 9 deaths due to COVID-19. The majority of the deaths are associated with congregate care facilities, and are in residents aged 60-80+. Additionally, the number of cases for which the source of exposure is unknown accounts for one quarter (26%) of the cases in the previous two weeks.
Businesses certified with a 5-star rating through the Variance Protection Program are allowed to operate with less restrictive conditions and continue to work with MCPH to ensure safety for customers and employees. The program, launched in collaboration with the Grand Junction Area of Chamber of Commerce, recognizes local businesses that implement safe practices related to COVID-19. A list of current partners can be found on the MCPH website.