Mesa County has seen its first death from the COVID-19 pandemic, county health officials reported today.
The victim was only identified as a woman in her 80s who had underlying medical conditions.
The Mesa County Department of Public Health said her hospitalization and death were a direct result of complications from the coronavirus.
"We are deeply saddened and the entire MCHO team sends our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones," said department head Jeff Kuhr. "We must continue to take action against COVID-19 by protecting each other and our entire community. This loss shows the gravity of the situation. We need to remain diligent."
No details were yet provided on the circumstances about how the woman contracted the virus.
To date, the county has recorded 194 positive cases, 154 of which have recovered. There are seven other people currently hospitalized. Eleven have recently been released.
The department continues to recommend that residents limit their risk of exposure by avoiding large gatherings, crowded places, and non-essential travel. Kuhr said that travel has been the greatest source of transmission. He recommends that if residents must travel, they should avoid others and monitor themselves for symptoms for two weeks upon return.
