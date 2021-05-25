A Mesa County girl is dead after having contracted COVID-19, marking the first pediatric fatality recorded by local health officials.
The fatality occurred in the 10-19 age demographic, according to a release from Mesa County Public Health. The deceased was "hospitalized before this age group was eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," the release said. Mesa County began taking appointments for vaccinations for those aged 12-15 on May 13 following approval by the Centers for Disease Control.
“It is our deepest regret to share the news of the first COVID-19-related pediatric death in Mesa County,” Jeff Kuhr, county health executive director, said in the release. “This news is shocking and saddening not only for us in Public Health, but for every resident. We extend our deepest sympathy to the child’s family and friends.”
The child in question tested positive for the India variant of COVID-19, which was first identified in Mesa County earlier this month. Mesa County was the first area in Colorado to see the new variant.