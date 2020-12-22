Ninety-six frontline healthcare workers at Community Hospital were on the schedule receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning as the first doses were administered this morning. The hospital had the capacity to do up to 250 vaccines on Tuesday.
"This is the culmination of the community rallying together and getting to this point. We're excited to get through all the key staff members, the frontline workers, make suer we get through them," Community Hospital President and CEO Chris Thomas said. "We're still seeing COVID in the community so anything we can do to protect out staff... that's who we need here."
He said the vaccine was the next tool in the toolbox "to fight this thing." The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were distributed across the country last week, with Mesa County frontline health care workers, such as Family Health West President and CEO Dr. Korrey Klein, receiving the first shots. Family Health West received and stored 975 doses of the Pfizer, some of which were transferred to St. Mary's Hospital.
Initial supplies will be limited so the vaccine is being distributed to the highest-risk individuals, beginning with frontline healthcare workers, then it will be administered by the general public. Community Hospital is the first Mesa County hospital to receive the Moderna vaccine.
Both vaccines have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, with Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci receiving the Moderna vaccine on live television as rollout begins on Tuesday. One key difference between the two is that the Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-cold temperature storage (-60 to -80 Celsius) so distribution and storage need to be carefully planned.
"It feels good to have gotten here. The team has really stepped up. We will get through all of our employees this week or next week and then we'll be able to support some community clinics," Thomas said.
Community Hospital has around 1,200 healthcare workers to vaccinate, which they are doing in stages depending on their work environment, said Community Hospital Chief Medical Officer Thomas Tobin MD.
"We have three tiers basically, so we're going to be doing first doses until at least the first of the year," he said.