Montrose County Public Health confirmed on Friday the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
In a press release late Friday, the county health department noted the individual to test positive was a 39-year-old male who is quarantined in his home.
“This individual is currently in self-isolation. CDPHE staff, in conjunction with Montrose County Public Health, are monitoring the person who may have been exposed and investigating any additional contacts this individual may have had with community members,” Lisa Gallegos, Montrose County emergency preparedness coordinator and communicable disease specialist, said in a release. “We hope this individual recovers quickly and that there is limited spread in Montrose County. Systems are in place to address the needs of the affected individual.”
Mesa County has also thus far recorded only one positive test. Garfield County registered its fifth positive test Friday. Colorado had surpassed 360 positive tests Friday with four recorded deaths.
Special Olympics postpones games
•
Special Olympics Colorado has made the decision to postpone the Colorado State Games.
The Games, originally scheduled for June 12-14 in Grand Junction, will be at a later date, according to a news release. This year’s games will not be held in Grand Junction once a new date is selected, the release said.
“Sadly, we will be unable to host the games in Grand Junction, so we are looking into the feasibility of other locations,” said Megan Scremin, president and CEO of Special Olympics Colorado. “Colorado Mesa University and the city of Grand Junction have been and remain incredible partners, and we look forward to hosting our Games there once again in 2021.”
All Special Olympics practices have also been suspended through May 31.
Scremin will host a Facebook live meeting at 2 p.m. Monday to share updates (www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsColorado/).
Remains of missing boy found in Florida
COLORADO SPRINGS — Human remains found in Florida are believed to be those of a Colorado boy reported missing in January by his stepmother, who was later arrested and charged with killing him, authorities said Friday.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the remains of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch were found in Pace, on the Florida Panhandle. Investigators are asking for information from anyone who saw the boy’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, in Pace or nearby Pensacola between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5.
Stauch reported Gannon missing Jan. 27, saying he never returned after leaving to go to a friend’s house. After a search that lasted for weeks came up empty, authorities presumed the boy was dead and they arrested the stepmother in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on March 2.
Stauch was brought back to Colorado and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges. A judge sealed the sworn statement that explains the reason for her arrest, and news organizations are suing for the release of the documents.
Hospital bomb threat after test denied
SALT LAKE CITY — A man upset about not getting tested for the coronavirus threatened to bring a bomb to a Utah hospital earlier this week, according to a probable cause statement.
Brian James Gosh made the threat after he called the hospital Wednesday and was told he couldn’t get tested for COVID-19, authorities allege in the document.
Gosh told the Intermountain Medical Center employee on the phone he would bring a bomb and put it inside the cafeteria or conference room, warning the person to keep their family safe. The hospital is located in the Salt Lake City suburb of Murray.
Gosh, 41, was arrested on Wednesday suspicion of threat of terrorism.
He has not been charged and it’s unknown if he has an attorney. He was being held in a county jail on $10,000 bail.
It’s unknown if Gosh had symptoms of the virus or some other reason to believe he was at risk.
Intermountain Medical Center officials didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment about the incident.
