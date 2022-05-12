The brewery formerly known as Monumental Beer Works announced Thursday that it will rebrand as Base Camp Beer Works.
Last week, the brewery's co-founder and operations manager Brian Fischer purchased the Basecamp Brewing trademark from its owners who operated the similarly named brewery in the Buckman neighborhood in southeast Portland.
The name change comes after trademark issues led to Monumental Beer Works having to pursue a new identity. The brewery sought public input from its patrons regarding the new name, receiving more than 500 suggestions.
While many of those 500-plus suggestions were already trademarked, Fischer said that some of the suggestions will be applied to the establishment's beverages.
"The sheer volume of names we came across that were already taken demonstrates the challenges that craft beverage companies face in the market at large right now," Ficher said in the brewery's press release.
According to the press release, Base Camp Beer Works was ultimately the winner because the brewery "was created as a base camp for exploration on Colorado’s Western Slope and quickly became an aprés destination for local and visiting expeditioners alike. Base Camp embodies the Monumental company ethos— it’s a symbol for the brewery’s foundation; their roots; their base camp for relaxation and reliving adventures."
Additionally, Base Camp’s new restaurant in Fruita that will be opening soon will be named Base Camp Provisions.
