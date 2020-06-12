The Mesa County Coroner's Office has identified Jeffrey Morris, 61, of Grand Junction, as the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon.
Morris's motorcycle collided with a vehicle on 4th Street and Ute Avenue. The cause of death is blunt force injuries and the death is being considered an accident, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time and toxicology is pending. The Grand Junction Police is overseeing the crash investigation.