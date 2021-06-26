A mudslide that buried parts of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon in as much as 10 feet of mud has prompted closure of the highway.
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced on Saturday that a debris flow around 3 p.m. led to the closure. No vehicles or people were trapped in the slide, according to a CDOT press release, and the slide was as much as 70-feet wide and between six and 10 feet deep.
CDOT warns there will be an extended closure of the canyon and is advising an alternate route.
That route is Colorado Highway 13 from Rifle to Craig, east on U.S. 40 to Steamboat over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling, down Colorado 9 to Silverthorne.
The closure points are eastbound at mile point 87/West Rifle and Westbound at Exit 133 for Dotsero. Motorist traveling west can access Colorado Highway 82 over Independence Pass as well.
About an hour before the road was closed, CDOT closed the bike path and rest areas in the canyon in response to a flash flood warning because of the rain and the burn scar left from last summer's Grizzly Creek fire.