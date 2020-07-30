Several structures are threatened by a fire burning near Palisade.
Several agencies across the valley are responding to the blaze, which prompted evacuations in the area. The fire has also forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 70 between Palisade and Cameo, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The highway shutdown around 5:30 p.m. and remains closed.
Clifton Fire Protection Chief Charles Balke told the Daily Sentinel several agencies were responding to the blaze and that several structures are reported as threatened. Palisade Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said that both a helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft have been brought in to assist.