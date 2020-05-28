Grand Junction Fire Department officials have asked everyone to avoid the area of 25 and 26 Road between F 3/4 Road and I road as firefighters respond to multiple fires in the area.
GJFD spokesperson Dirk Clingman said just before 6 p.m. that no structures were currently threatened, but firefighters were working to put multiple spot fires at once.
Police are looking for a possible suspect in this case, as an initial message was sent out to the nearby community asking for any information on a man wearing black clothing that was riding a bike or motorcycle at the time. As the fires were dying down, Clingman said persons of interest in the case expanded as anyone who saw any suspicious behavior or vehicles in the area at 25 and 26 Road on Thursday afternoon is asked to report it.
Clingman said firefighters initially had to get a clear picture of where the fires were and prioritize which ones to fight first as a helicopter on scene was used to extinguish the hotspots in the hard to reach areas between roads.
The Grand Junction Fire Department agency was the primary agency on hand but received assistance from the Mesa County Wildland Fire Team, Lower Valley Fire Protection District, Clifton Fire Protection District, Palisade Fire Department and the Lands End Fire Protection District.