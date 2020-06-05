Crews are battling wildfires in the Glade Park area as well as the Bookcliffs area.
Wildland firefighters from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office are responding to fires in Jones Canyon and Sieber Canyon in Glade Park, according to the sheriff’s office. No structures are reported as being threatened.
Meanwhile, Bureau of Land Management air resources are being used to battle a blaze 12 miles north of Grand Junction in the Bookcliffs area, according to the BLM.
Grand Junction is under a Red Flag warning.