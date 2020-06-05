Christopher Tomlinson

Smoke from a fire in the Bookcliffs north of Grand Junction was visible from all over the Grand Valley on Friday afternoon. Small air tankers could be seen flying out of Grand Junction Regional Airport. Crews were also battling a wildfire on Glade Park, where smoke was also seen on the west end of the valley. Wildland firefighters from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to fires in Jones Canyon and Sieber Canyon on Glade Park, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No structures were reported as being threatened on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Bureau of Land Management air resources were being used to battle the blaze 12 miles north of Grand Junction in the Bookcliffs, according to the BLM. Grand Junction is under a Red Flag warning for extreme fire danger.