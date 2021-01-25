Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators have now obtained a warrant for the arrest of Frank Kurtz.
Kurtz is facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
Kurtz is accused in the shooting death of Marcos Bencomo, who was shot and killed on Jan. 21 on White Avenue near 32 3/8 Road.
The shooting forced nearby Rocky Mountain Elementary into shelter-in-place status and students were not allowed to walk home.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Bencomo, a 36-year-old Grand Junction resident. The cause of death is gunshot wound to the head and toxicology is still pending.
Kurtz is described as a 56-year-old man, 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and visible tattoos.
Investigators are also still seeking to speak with Charity E. Perschbacher as a person of interest in the homicide.
Perschbacher is described as a 37-year old white female, 5-foot-5, 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Law enforcement has said that both are considered armed and dangerous and if seen, do not approach and call 911.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at 970-242-6707.
SEPTEMBER SHOOTING VICTIM DIES
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has completed its examination of a 20-year-old man shot on Sept. 20 and died on Jan. 14 in an unidentified hospital.
The coroner identified the man as Hugo Pablo Rodriguez of Fruita. Rodriguez sustained a gunshot wound during a shooting on the 3100 block of Orson Ave on Sept. 20.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has determined the cause of death to be complications of a gunshot wound of the head and the manner of death to be homicide.
This shooting occurred at a large gathering and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are still encouraging members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
If you have information about this homicide, contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 970-244-3526.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation.