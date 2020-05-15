Just before noon on Friday, folks across the Western Slope will hear and see the Colorado Air National Guard 140th flyover as the F-16 Fighting Falcon jets salute the nurses, doctors and other "COVID-19 front-line heroes".
The flight will include healthcare facilities in Brighton, Granby, Kremmling, Rifle, Fruita, Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, Cortez, Durango, Pagosa Springs, Alamosa, Trinidad, La Junta, and Parker, Colorado, according to Western Region One Source.
"We truly appreciate the support of communities throughout Colorado over the years," 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler said in the news release. "This flyover will give us a chance to reach those who are farther from the Front Range."
"Whether we reach your community or not, please know that we salute all the men and women who have risked their own health to serve others...you are our heroes," he added.