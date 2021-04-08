The Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJRA) has a new airline.
Avelo, a low-cost airline in its infancy, announced Thursday that it would add Grand Junction to its service area from Hollywood Burbank Airport in California. The first flight is May 9 and it will run in the evenings four days a week. Tickets will begin as low as $19 one way.
“This addition is a testament to our community,” said Angela Padalecki, executive director of the GJRA. “They’ve shown that if airlines add new service, people will respond by showing up.”
Avelo is a point to point airline, meaning that it goes from Point A to Point B with no connecting flights. The airline’s other destinations include three stops in California and Oregon, one in Montana, one in Arizona, one in Utah and one in Washington.
Avelo was founded by Andrew Levy. According to Levy's bio on the Avelo website, he was the co-founder of Allegiant Air. He also served as the chief financial officer of United Airlines.
Avelo will fly Boeing 737-800 planes and will seat up to 189 people, Padalecki said. Planes will arrive and depart within the 7 p.m. hour, though that is subject to change depending on the day.
Padalecki said it’s refreshing to achieve this after the industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s so fulfilling to reach the finish line here and deliver something great for a community that has given us so much,” she said.
This story will be updated.