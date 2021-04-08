Avelo Airlines

The Founder

Andrew Levy is Founder, Chairman and CEO of Avelo Airlines. Andrew was previously a co-founder and president of Allegiant Air and chief financial officer at United. He is a board member of Copa, the leading Latin American airline. Andrew is fluent in Spanish, due to his Argentine roots. When he’s not running a brand-new airline, he enjoys playing tennis, traveling and spending time with his family.

Avelo COO

Greg Baden has more than 40 years of commercial airline experience, and 20,000+ hours as a commercial airline pilot. He led flight operations at Allegiant Air, Delta and Northwest. He did everything from establishing the Flight Ops Safety Department to managing the flight operations for nine operational bases to conducting more than 5,000 flight instruction hours at one airline.

