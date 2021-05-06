A COVID-19 variant first found in India has been identified in Mesa County marking the first time the variant has been identified in Colorado.
Five women, all from different households, were found to be carrying the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first identified in India in December of last year, according to a press release from the Mesa County Public Health Department.
The infected women ranged in age from 35-60. The new variant comes at a time when cases have been rising in Mesa County, with the two-week case count nearing 500.
In the release, Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr emphasized the value of community vaccination rates for protecting residents.
“It’s called cocooning, we use this to protect those who are too young to get vaccinated and others who for various reasons may not be able to get vaccinated.” Kuhr said.
Around 36% of the county has been fully vaccinated.
“We urge those who are able, to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Kuhr said.