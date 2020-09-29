The 21st District Attorney’s Office declined to press any charges after a man, later identified as 23-year-old Fredrick Price, was found shot dead in a Mesa County home at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 8.
When Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene, Price was found unresponsive laying in the front entryway of the home with a gunshot wound to the chest.
On Aug. 10, Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn confirmed the gunshot wound to the chest was the cause of death and ruled it a homicide.
According to the crime scene report, it was evident that the front exterior door had been forced open while it was unlocked.
In a letter sent to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 28, 21st Judicial District Chief Deputy District Attorney Bo Zeerip cited Colorado’s “make my day statute" to explain why no charges were filed in the case.
The statute states that a person is justified to use deadly force against another person when that person has made an unlawful entry into their home and it is reasonable to believe the intruder has committed crime or intends physically harm them or their property. According to the statute, the individual shall be immune from criminal prosecution.
“In this case, the evidence is uncontroverted that Price unlawfully broke into (the shooter’s home),” he ruled.
Law enforcement was called to the home at around 2:45 a.m. that morning after an elderly woman called to report that an unknown man broken into her home. She told police her son shot the intruder after he made threats and lunged at him.
The two were the only to witness what happened and a neighborhood canvas revealed no additional evidence, according to the District Attorney's Office.
In a conversation later with police, the elderly woman said she heard loud banging coming from the front door and heard her son to tell someone to get down on his knees and heard a gunshot.
Her son told police that he woke up to the loud banging and grabbed his handgun.
He thought the man had broken into the home based on the door frame and told him to get down on his knees. The man did not comply and threatened him, he told police.
He said he felt he had no choice but to shoot the intruder.
Additional investigation revealed the intruder, Price, went out for drinks that night and was reported to be highly intoxicated. The coroner’s report revealed that his blood content was .221.
Zeerip found no evidence to contradict what the resident said happened and felt he acted “appropriately and within his legal rights.”