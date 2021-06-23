The Delta County Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a 26-year-old woman in April has returned to duty after no wrongdoing was found by the team that investigated the incident.
The 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Response team announced the results of the investigation into the shooting Wednesday morning at a press conference.
The shooting, which was closely followed by the Delta County community, occurred on April 9 during a traffic stop. Paige Pierce, 26, was the driver of the car and, following a short pursuit, was shot by Delta County Sheriff's Deputy Nolan Davis, whose name had been withheld pending the investigation and was only released Wednesday.
Davis has been with the Delta County Sheriff's Office since April 2019. Before that he was with the Cedaredge Police Department.
This story will be updated