Mesa County Public Health issued a no burn advisory indefinitely on Wednesday, meaning that residential open burning is not allowed at this time.
Spring Residential open burn season began on March 1 and was scheduled to run through April 30 for Grand Junction residents and May 31 for Mesa County. The open burning suspension is due to the health impacts on high-risk populations most impacted by COVID-19, according to Mesa County Public Health.
"This decision was made to ensure the best possible air quality for residents in high-risk categories and to ensure our medical community has enough resources to care for the patients impacted by COVID-19," the press release said.
The health agency asked the local agricultural community to consider the health impacts open burning has on those most at risk for the virus. COVID-10 is a lower respiratory illness that impacts residents with underlying medical conditions more severely than other groups, Mesa County Public Health said.
Alternatives to open burning include:
- Take yard waste to the Mesa County Organic Materials composting facility at Mesa County Solid Waste.
- Compost leaves and grass clippings yourself.
- Rent or borrow a wood chipper for your tree and shrub trimmings